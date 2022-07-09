The Netherlands start title defence with point at UEFA Women's EURO 2022

The Netherlands began their title defence at the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 with a 1-1 stalemate against Olympic silver medallists Sweden in Group C.

Neither side could get the upper hand as two of women's football heavyweights proved they were equally matched in this affair.

A cagey start was symbolised through 2019 World Goalkeeper of the Year Sari van Veenendaal being forced off for the Dutch with an injury.

The deadlock was eventually broken after Kosovare Asllani produced a silky piece of skill from open space for a cross, which ultimately fell to Jonna Andersson, who found the net to put Sweden in front.

Jill Roord levelled for The Netherlands seven minutes into the second-half at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Sweden failed to control the ball on the edge of their penalty area and the 25-year-old fired on the turn into the corner of the goal.

While both teams pursued a second goal, a draw could be deemed as a fair result between two potential contenders.

In the other Group C match, Portugal produced a stunning comeback against Switzerland, coming from two goals down to level 2-2.

Switzerland came out of the blocks fast at the Leigh Sports Village and Portugal could not match their tempo or quality.

Coumba Sow scored just two minutes into the game with a long-range effort which gravitated into the bottom corner.

Jéssica Silva scored the equaliser for Portugal as they came from two goals down against Switzerland ©Getty Images

Three minutes later, defender Rahel Kiwic headed home Switzerland's second.

Nevertheless, Portugal - who replaced Russia only two months ago in the tournament following the invasion of Ukraine - prevented any potential rout and stabilised as the Swiss' attack struggled to find the holes they had picked out initially.

It proved to be crucial, with Diana Gomes tapping the ball home to get her country back into the game just before the hour mark.

Jéssica Silva then drew the two team level on the 65th minute mark.

Switzerland looked on the brink of falling to a shock defeat after Telma Encarnacao hit the post.

The same player found herself one-on-one at one stage, but she failed to convert.

The fixture also saw a milestone for Ana Borges, who equalled Portugal's record number of caps after appearing in her 145th match for her national team.

Sweden play Switzerland and The Netherlands compete against Portugal in the next Group C matches on July 13.

Group D is due to start tomorrow with Belgium facing Iceland in Manchester and France taking on Italy in Rotherham.