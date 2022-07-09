Flora Duffy of Bermuda and New Zealand's Hayden Wilde claimed the women's and men's titles at the latest leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series in Hamburg.

The Olympic champion Duffy claimed her first victory of the season on the Series circuit, beating Britain's Beth Potter by six seconds in a time of 58min 37sec.

All of the top eight headed into the run with an opportunity of a medal, with Potter relying on her years of distance running - which took her to the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games where she competed in the women's 10,000 metres - to set herself up as one of the favourites.

Yet it was the veteran Duffy who had more in the legs to take the gold medal, while Potter held off Lisa Tertsch of Germany by 10 seconds for silver.

American Taylor Spivey was fourth another five seconds behind the podium, while Laura Lindemann of Germany completed the top five.

#Bermuda's Dame Flora Duffy won the WTCS Hamburg in Germany today! pic.twitter.com/ABXBScH6uZ — BernewsSports (@BernewsSports) July 9, 2022

Duffy and Potter moved into second and third in the overall rankings behind Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown, who was absent today.

Wilde won his second Series race of the season in the men's competition, defeating regional rival Matthew Hauser of Australia by three seconds to take the Series lead.

The difference again came down to the run, with Wilde crossing the line in 53:10.

Jawad Abdelmoula of Morocco was 16 seconds adrift of the winner in third, three seconds in front of France's Léo Bergère, who dropped behind Wilde in the overall rankings into second.

Belgian Jelle Geens placed fifth today to move up two spots in the overall standings into third.