Mexico is expected to hold more sambo competitions as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jose Angel Arteaga, head of the Sambo and Combat Sambo Association of Mexico, said there were plans to stage further events after hosting last month’s Mexican Sambo Championships.

About 90 sambists competed in the event, held at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in Mexico City from June 17 to 18.

There was participation from athletes from a range of ages including cadets and juniors with fights taking place over two mats and officiated by a team of 14 referees.

The staging of the Mexican Sambo Championships was welcomed by Arteaga, who has seen competition impacted by the global health crisis.





"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, large-scale competitions have not been held in our country in recent years, and our athletes have not had the opportunity to participate in international tournaments," said Arteaga.

"Now the situation is starting to improve, and we plan to increase the number of local competitions within the country and, of course, take part in major international competitions."

Arteaga added that there were also plans in Mexico to produce sambo uniforms and shoes to ensure athletes can train and compete in domestic competitions.