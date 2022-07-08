Volleyball World, an organisation responsible for the commercial operations of major volleyball and beach volleyball events, has signed strategic partnerships with a Japanese clothing brand and an online betting website.

The deals were signed to coincide with the ongoing men’s Volleyball Nations League event in Osaka, Japan, which is due to conclude on Sunday (July 10).

The first deal was signed with Japanese sports equipment company Mizuno, with a focus on delivering sales and delivering ecommerce objectives.

The second partnership was signed with online betting platform Stake.com, as it became official betting partner of the Nations League event.

Stake.com signed a deal to become the official betting partner of the men's Volleyball Nations League event in Osaka ©Getty Images

Speaking about the Mizuno partnership Volleyball World chief executive Finn Taylor said: "I believe our strategy to become the global hub for volleyball fans is exciting for brands like Mizuno, who see the huge commercial potential the sport has to connect them with a highly desirable audience.

"The partnership also assists us in connecting with volleyball fans around the world. This was aware right from the start in our discussions with Mizuno, where the focus has been on leveraging our digital capabilities to help drive sales and build an affinity with the global community of volleyball fans."

Speaking about the Stake.com deal Taylor added: "This partnership is a further demonstration of the growing commercial interest in the Volleyball Nations League.

"We’re excited to introduce Stake.com to the hundreds of millions of fans watching around the world and provide our fans in Japan with unique ways to get involved and enjoy the action, giving them the opportunity to make a connection with volleyball."