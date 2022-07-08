Japanese Olympic and world champions secure golds at Judo Grand Slam in Budapest

Japanese Olympic champion Hifumi Abe and world gold medallists Funa Tonaki and Haruka Funakubo all achieved gold medals on the first day of the Judo Grand Slam in Hungary.

Abe, who also has two world titles to her name, defeated Rakhimjon Subhonov of Uzbekistan in the men’s under-66 kilograms category.

Mongolia’s Kherlen Ganbold achieved bronze after beating Bahrain’s Ramazan Kodzhakov while Israel’s Tal Flicker overcame France’s Walide Khyar to walk away with the same medal.

Tonaki claimed the women’s under-48kg title for beating Spain’s Julia Figueroa in the final.

Fellow Spaniard Mireia Lapuerta Comas and Mongolia’s Baasankhuu Bavuudorj took bronze for their respective wins against Narantsetseg Ganbaatar of Mongolia and Guo Zongying of China.

Funakubo completed the joyous day for Japan with a victory over Brazil’s Rafaela Silva in the women’s under-57kg class.

The bronze medals went to Jessica Klimkait of Canada and Timna Nelson-Levy of Israel.

Réka Pupp claimed the host nation's first gold medal of the Grand Slam ©IJF

Klimkait defeated Cuba’s Arnaes Odelin Garcia as Nelson-Levy brought down Portugal’s Telma Monteiro.

In the final women’s event of the day, the under-53kg division, the hosts’ Réka Pupp claimed gold following her victory against Italy’s Giulia Carna.

The United States’ Angelica Delgado won bronze for defeating compatriot Katelyn Jarrell while Israel’s Gefen Primo won the same colour medal for out-foxing Germany’s Mascha Ballhaus.

The men’s under-60kg class saw Belgium’s Jorre Verstraeten come top of the podium for his win in the final against Georgia’s world gold medallist Lukhumi Chkhvimiani.

Temur Nozadze, also of Georgia, achieved bronze alongside France’s Romain Valadier Picard following their respective triumphs over Mongolia’s Enkhtaivany Ariunbold and Kazakhstan’s Bauyrzhan Narbayev.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow at the Papp László Arena.