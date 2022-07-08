World champions Duda and Patrícia continue to march on at Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour event

Brazilian world champions Eduarda Santos Lisboa, also known as Duda, and Ana Patrícia have continued to fend off the competition at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour event in Gstaad in Switzerland.

The pair defeated Italian duo Margherita Bianchin and Claudia Scampoli 21-13, 24-22 in the round of 16 to set-up a blockbusting quarter-final against former world champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes.

The Canadians overcame Japan’s Yuki Ishii and Sayaka Mizoe 19-21, 21-17, 15-7 to reach the next round.

Sophie Bukovec and Brandie Wilkerson, who finished runners-up to Duda and Ramos in Rome, disposed of Brazil’s Taina Bigi and Victoria Lopes in straight sets, winning 22-20, 21-12.

In the men’s competition, Qatar’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallists Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan were beaten by Brazilian Olympic champion Bruno Schmidt and compatriot Saymon Barbosa.

Cherif Younousse, left, and Ahmed Tijan, right, exited the competition in the round of 16 stage ©Getty Images

The Brazilians won the three-set match 21-18, 15-21, 15-11.

Their quarter-final tie versus Germany’s Robin Sowa and Lukas Pfretzschner proved to be a smoother ride as Schmidt and Barbosa won 21-18, 21-15.

Czech Republic’s Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner also reached the semi-finals after overcoming Austria’s Julian Hörl and Alexander Horst 21-19, 21-19.

The Netherlands’ Christiaan Varenhorst and Steven van de Velde reached the semi-finals thanks to a 27-25, 18-21, 15-7 triumph over Brazil’s Vitor Felipe and Renato Andrew Lima de Carvalho.

The final quarter-final tie saw Olympians Esteban Grimalt and Marco Grimalt of Chile defeat Switzerland’s Marco Krattiger and Florian Breer 21-18, 21-13.

The men’s competition is due to conclude tomorrow, while the women’s quarter-finals are set to be held.