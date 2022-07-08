New Zealand, scheduled co-hosts with Australia of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, is set to stage the first World Cup playoff tournament for that event in February next year.

Waikato Stadium in Hamilton/Kirikiriroa and North Harbour Stadium in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau have been announced as the host cities of a competition from February 17 to 23 involving 10 teams from around the globe competing for the final three qualifying spots at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is due to take place from July 20 to August 20.

The Asia, Africa, North and Central America and the Caribbean and South American regions are each set to supply two participating teams in the playoff tournament, with Europe and Oceania due to provide one each.

Thailand and Chinese Taipei have already confirmed their participation for Asia.

Additionally, New Zealand’s Football Ferns will play three friendly matches around the event against the top-seeded team in the tournament and another high-profile guest team which is still to be confirmed.

Meanwhile tournaments across four confederations will see teams from Africa, North and Central America, Oceania and South America secure qualification throughout this month.

In Europe, the remaining qualification is set to conclude in the September and October windows.

China, Japan, Korea Republic, Philippines and Vietnam from Asia and France, Spain, Sweden and Denmark from Europe have already secured their places at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and are set to join the two host nations - Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand's Football Ferns are due to play three friendly matches in association with the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 playoff tournament their country will host next February ©Getty Images

"The playoff tournament and the friendlies will provide fans of all ages the opportunity to watch nations from around the world vie for the final three qualification spots as the excitement continues to build towards FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023," said FWWC2023 New Zealand chief executive Jane Patterson.

"It will provide FIFA, host cities, stadiums, training sites and Government the opportunity to test readiness of operations, infrastructure and resources.

"Organising a competition the size and scale of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is a hugely exciting opportunity, so to host the playoff tournament and test readiness will be a real asset."

FIFA chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman said: "The decision in 2019 to expand the FIFA Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams, has already had a significant impact on the wider growth and development of the women’s game.

"More nations now have the chance to play on the world’s biggest stage and this all starts with the playoff tournament.

"I cannot wait for fans to get their first taste of what to expect later next year when the playoff commences before the biggest women’s sporting event in the world kicks-off in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand on 20 July 2023."

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell added: "To have so much international football right here on our doorstep is very exciting for Aotearoa New Zealand and there is more to come.

"With so much top football on display we know Kiwis will get behind our Football Ferns with the global spotlight on them in the lead up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023."

Qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 continues to gather pace as the "One Year To Go" milestone on July 20 approaches.