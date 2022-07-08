Rwanda's Chef de Mission for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games believes sport has helped the country rebuild after the 1994 genocide ©Getty Images

Rwanda's Chef de Mission for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games believes sport has helped the country rebuild after the 1994 genocide.

The African nation is still healing from the heinous events which saw a reported 800,000 members of the Tutsi ethnic group killed in a Hutu-led slaughter.

"Because of '94 and the genocide against the Tutsi, we used sport to bring people together," said Birmingham Chef de Mission Jean Jacques Mugisha.

"Sport brings many people together after that time.

"It has been a good tool to unite people after the genocide."

Kigali will host the Road Cycling World Championships in 2025 ©Getty Images
One way sport has helped foster good relations is through the introduction of "car free days", when vehicles are banned.

"We stop cars for three or four hours in the morning and people go into the street to exercise," said Mugisha.

"They run, they use bicycles and, after that, they meet and discuss many things.

"It makes people connected and united.

"Those kind of activities bring people together." 

Rwanda will be making its fourth Commonwealth Games appearance at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
Birmingham 2022 will only be the fourth Commonwealth Games for Rwanda, a country which was a colony of both Germany and Belgium but opted to join the largely British-tied Commonwealth of Nations in 2009.

The country has not yet won a medal but has been welcomed firmly into the club.

It hosted the Commonwealth Games Federation General Assembly in 2019 and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting last month.

Rwanda's capital city Kigali will host the 2025 World Championships in road cycling.

