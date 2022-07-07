More than 450 of the world's best under-19 sailors from 69 countries have confirmed their participation for the Youth World Sailing Championships set to run from tomorrow to July 15 off the coast of Scheveningen in The Hague.

Kiteboarding is set to feature at the event for the second time as it enjoys increased inclusion in the lead-up to Paris 2024 where it is due to make its Olympic debut.

"The Youth Sailing World Championships is a prestigious event in the World Sailing calendar and we are looking forward to the event in The Hague," said World Sailing chief executive David Graham.

"The combination of a natural beach and the North Sea winds will make for an exciting competition, and a true test of sailing skills for the world’s brightest prospects."

The Hague is also scheduled to host the Sailing World Cup over two weeks in August 2023, also from the port of Scheveningen.

All racing is set to begin from Scheveningen in The Hague ©Getty Images

The event is expected to see 1,400 sailors from 90 countries compete for the world titles in the ten Olympic and three Paralympic sailing classes.

"I am really looking forward to this role and to giving something back to the sport that has given me so much," said new tournament director Dorian van Rijsselberghe, two-time RS:X windsurfing Olympic champion from London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

"I'm not talking about the medals, but the fun, the camaraderie, the road to get there and the enjoyment to be had.

"We will make sure that all participants will not forget The Hague and that the whole sports-loving Netherlands can watch and enjoy the action from close by.

"Fun and performance go hand in hand, and where better for that to happen than in Scheveningen."