The Gambia pin Birmingham 2022 hopes on Bass as 16 athletes named

The Gambia has hailed the impact of Gina Bass as the country prepares for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It has been 52 years since the African nation won its only medal at the event but Bass will travel to Birmingham as the reigning African champion over 100 metres.

She topped the podium at the African Athletics Championships in Mauritius last month to earn the tag of Africa's fastest woman.

The 27-year-old became the first person from the country to win a senior continental title in track and field, while she also won 200m gold at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she reached the semi-finals in the 100m and 200m.

"We are all celebrating Gina," said Bakary Jammeh, The Gambia's Chef de Mission for Birmingham 2022.

"Gina is now becoming a cult figure.

"She's the African champion and she's going to really be our leader at the Commonwealth Games.

"We hope we see a good performance, and get a medal."

The Gambia returned to the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast 2018 after the country rejoined the Commonwealth of Nations ©Getty Images

Bass also helped The Gambia to bronze in the 4x100m relay in Mauritius.

"It's quite a build up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham," Jammeh added.

"Football is certainly the number one sport here in terms of participation and support, and wrestling is our national sport.

"But because of Gina Bass people are now looking at athletics."

Jammeh is due to oversee a team of 16 athletes in Birmingham, including seven in track and field.

The country has also selected two judoka, two swimmers, two boxers, a beach volleyball duo and a powerlifter.

Birmingham will be their second Games in a row after the country rejoined the Commonwealth of Nations in 2018.

They missed Glasgow 2014 after former President Yahya Jammeh resigned The Gambia's membership.

For the full interview with Bakary Jammeh, click here.