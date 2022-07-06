German taekwondo course returns in Pfaffenhofen after two-year break

A training course for amateur taekwondo athletes in Germany has taken place for the third time in Pfaffenhofen.

The event returned for the first time in two years after an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 170 athletes took part across five training halls and two seminar rooms, with lessons including competition training for children and intensive sparring for those who were more advanced.

Other topics covered included self-defence, fitness and health.

German senior athletes Anna Monika Siepmann, a two-time European Championships silver medallist, and Christian Senft were also on hand to offer their insight.

German taekwondo had to stop holding the event for two years due to coronavirus ©Getty Images

Advice for those taking taekwondo exams was also offered.

The event took place under the motto "Welcome Back" as a result of the break caused by COVID-19.

Alexander Berghammer and Georg Streif were in charge of the course.