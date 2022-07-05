The British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) has selected a record number of athletes to compete at the 2022 European Universities Games in Łódź in Poland.

The delegation of 198 athletes from 51 universities in 13 sporting disciplines is the most Britain has ever sent to the competition.

Taekwondo has the most number of competitors with 43 students due to take part while badminton has 10 athletes.

Other events Britain are due to take part in include judo, karate, kickboxing, table tennis, tennis, 3x3 basketball, futsal, sport climbing, water polo and handball.

University of Sheffield’s Shae Thakker, Imperial College London’s Joseph Crouse and University of the West of Scotland’s Ryan Henry are also set to make history as the first British Para athletes to compete at the European Universities Games with the trio chosen for the Para table tennis event.

Britain are set to have 10 athletes compete in badminton at the European Universities Games in Poland ©Getty Images

The University of Nottingham is the leading university after 35 students were picked to participate.

Britain will hope to surpass the 23 medals they claimed at the previous edition in 2018 in Coimbra, when the 2022 edition is staged between July 17 and 31.

"The landmark delegation for this year's EUSA Games shows the ever-increasing high standard of UK university sport," Vince Mayne, the chief executive of the BUCS, said.

"The progress our members have made over the last few years is all the more impressive due to the limited amount of sport that was played in 2019-20 and 2020-21, and they should feel great pride in their efforts and achievements.

"From badminton and judo to table tennis and climbing, I am extremely proud of each and every athlete and member of support staff heading to Poland in July and I wish them all the best of luck in their respective competitions."