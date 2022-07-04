Gold Coast 2018 hockey silver medallists New Zealand will face champions Australia in the group stage at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty images

Gold Coast 2018 silver medallists New Zealand have named a squad of 18 for the men’s hockey tournament at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"We have a strong group of players filled with determination, ready to have a crack at ending Australia’s 24 year grip on the gold medal," new head coach Greg Nicol said.

It will be his first major competition in charge.

"We are looking forward to playing in Birmingham and getting back into major tournament mode, we are also excited about bringing an attractive style of hockey to the Games and giving Kiwis another reason to cheer," Nicol added.

New Zealand begin their campaign against Scotland on the opening day of competition and their group also includes Pakistan, South Africa, and defending champions Australia. 

The re-run of the 2018 gold medal match featuring New Zealand and Australia is scheduled for the evening of August 1.

Kane Russell, Hugo Inglis and Nic Woods have all been playing in Europe over the last six months and will return to international action for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics.

They were joined in Europe by double Olympian Blair Tarrant, who has been named as team captain for Birmingham 2022.

Defender Blair Tarrant has been named as New Zealand captain for Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
"We are fizzing to be heading to Birmingham, as a group we have been working hard towards this goal," Tarrant said. 

"We have a fresh and exciting squad ready to represent NZ with pride at the Games."

A further nine players are on standby as squad reserves.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8. 