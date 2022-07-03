US men qualify for first Olympic Games football tournament since Beijing 2008

The United States' men's football team has qualified for Paris 2024 to end its longest drought between Olympic appearances in more than 50 years.

The last time the US appeared at a men's Olympic football tournament was at Beijing 2008.

It equals the 16-year gap from when the team featured at Melbourne 1956 then missed each edition until Munich 1972.

The squad beat hosts Honduras 3-0 in the semi-final of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association (CONCACAF) Football Under-20 Championship to secure a spot at the Paris Games.

The Americans scored all three of the goals in the first half.

Paxten Aaronson of the Philadelphia Union drew first blood after just three minutes before FC Vizela's Alejandro Alvarado doubled the lead in the 23rd minute.

Aaronson's Union team-mate Quinn Sullivan then completed the rout two minutes before half-time.

🇺🇸𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙊𝙇𝙔𝙈𝙋𝙄𝘾 𝘿𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙎 𝙏𝙍𝙐𝙀!!🇺🇸



For the first time since 2008, the USA is headed to the Men's Olympic Football Tournament!



See you at @Paris2024! pic.twitter.com/Yn0tbGp6oG — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) July 2, 2022

Honduras previously beat the US in the decisive qualifying match for the Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

As the other finalist, the Dominican Republic also qualified for Paris 2024 as they beat Guatemala 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The US' men's last appearance at the Games saw 18-year-old Freddy Adu score a crucial goal to qualify.

They were unable to progress out of the group stage, however, as they finished one point shy of second-placed The Netherlands.

The four semi-finalists at the CONCACAF event also qualified for next year's Under-20 World Cup set to take place from May 20 to June 11 in Indonesia.

The men's football tournament at Paris 2024 is due to run from July 24 to August 10 and will be made up of 16 teams.

Aside from the US and Dominican Republic, only host country France's spot has been confirmed.