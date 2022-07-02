English brothers Javier and Joaquin Bello have been drawn against Tuvalu in their opener at the men's beach volleyball tournament at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 30.

Gold Coast 2018 champions Canada take on Ghana in the women's event on the same day, confirmed after the release of the schedule.

The competitions at the Commonwealth Games are to be held at Smithfield in the city centre until August 7, a temporary venue that is also to host 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.

England's women's pair Jess Grimson and Daisy Mumby, are to begin their campaign on July 31 against beach volleyball debutants the Solomon Islands, before a home nation clash in the second session on August 2 with Scotland.

August 1 is to be a blockbuster day, when both the men's and women's reigning champions feature.

Australia take on South Africa in the men's and Canada face Kenya in the women's tournament.

Australia are scheduled to begin their title defence on July 30 with an opening fixture against the Maldives ©Birmingham 2022

"Beach volleyball at Birmingham 2022 is really shaping up to be a fantastic competition, and this match schedule will certainly give fans an opportunity to see the very best of our sport," said International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) President Ary Graça.

"With less than a month to go before the action gets underway, my best wishes go to all the participating teams for their final preparations.

"Our sport will be showcased at the heart of the Games in a purpose-built venue, and we are excited for fans both old and new to have an opportunity to experience the electrifying atmosphere of live beach volleyball."

Tickets for the beach volleyball events start from £8 ($9/€9) for under 16s and £15 ($18/€17) for adults and it is one of the Birmingham 2022 sports where tickets are currently available.

Hosts England will have to wait until July 31 before meeting Solomon Islands for their opening fixture ©Birmingham 2022

"We know that some beach volleyball fans have been waiting to see the detailed match schedule before selecting the sessions that they want to attend and now we’ve released that information we are expecting a high demand for tickets, especially for the sessions featuring England and the top seeds," said Birmingham 2022 director of sport Matt Kidson.

"We are also expecting spectators who have never seen beach volleyball to flock to Smithfield, as the site will be a key hub during the Games.

"With evening sessions on each day of the tournament and two sports venues and a festival Site all in the same location, the atmosphere is going to be fantastic."

The Smithfield site is currently under construction but computer-generated imagery haa been released to demonstrate how it will look by the end of July.