British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) has extended its partnership with fitness equipment company Technogym for another five years.

The collaboration, which originally began in 2018, centres around supporting BUCS and its member institutions by providing fitness and wellness technology with the goal of developing both high-performance sport and physical activity on campuses across Britain.

"We are delighted with the impact Technogym has had on our member institutions over the past five years; from performance-led fitness solutions to industry leading thought leadership, to raising awareness of societal issues," said BUCS chief executive Vince Mayne.

"We also recognise the growth that is still possible with Technogym’s commitment to developing the higher education sport sector.

"I am confident this partnership will continue to evolve, working to expand and better the sector whilst still supporting and promoting the needs of all involved across the UK."

Technogym says it seen growth within higher education throughout the partnership, with establishments such as Loughborough University, the University of Stirling, University of Birmingham, University of Warwick and Heriot-Watt University adopting the company's technology.

Technogym has vowed to aid British university sport with "innovative solutions, knowledge, and support" ©Getty Images

The Italian company has also attempted to tackle societal issues through its recent whitepaper in conjunction with BUCS which highlights the challenges within university sport and physical activity posed by COVID-19.

"We are delighted to extend the partnership with BUCS as we continue to support the sector with innovative solutions, knowledge, and support," said Technogym UK sales director Ben Sandham.

"We are incredibly proud of the partnerships we have established and the work we have completed and look forward to building on this further in the years ahead."

Technogym has also announced that it will give a £5,000 ($6,000/€5,800) prize for the winner of the BUCS Participation Programme of the Year honour at the BUCS Awards 2022.