Watford Football Club have cancelled a friendly against Qatar's national team after complaints from supporters' groups concerned about human rights.

Rob Edwards' side were set to face the 2022 World Cup hosts in Austria on July 10.

Proud Hornets and Women of Watford FC (WOW) stated that they were "disappointed" by the decision when the fixture was first announced due to country's stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and there are strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

"WOW and Proud Hornets are delighted that Watford FC has listened to our concerns and cancelled the game with Qatar," read a joint statement from the two groups.

"We look forward to continuing our discussions with the club on all equality, diversity and inclusion issues."

The country has also been heavily criticised over its treatment of migrant workers building stadiums for the World Cup, to be held in the country later this year.

As of February 2021, 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since it was awarded the World Cup, with 37 of these deaths being directly linked to the construction of the stadiums by campaigners.

Laura Goodes from Women of Watford said she had been "gobsmacked" when the Qatar fixture was announced.

Portsmouth FC have scheduled a friendly against Qatar SC which is set to take place on July 9 in Spain ©Getty Images

"We're delighted they have listened to us and the Proud Hornets," said Goodes to BBC Three Counties Radio.

"It's sometimes hard to admit you are wrong and do a U-turn but they did that quite quickly.

"Whatever Watford do on the pitch, and in recent times it hasn't been that brilliant, what we are so proud of is the club's history, since the 1970s with Elton John and Graham Taylor, of being a family club, of being focused on diversity and inclusion.

"They've changed their mind and we really welcome that.

"Hopefully this will just re-emphasise the importance of human rights, inclusivity, equality and diversity to the club."

Watford is not the only team to flirt with Qatari football as Portsmouth have scheduled a friendly against club side Qatar SC as part of a pre-season camp in Murcia in Spain.

"Pompey will conclude their forthcoming pre-season trip to Spain with a practice match against Qatar SC from the Qatar Stars League," read a club statement.

The match is due to take place on July 9.