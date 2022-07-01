The Lithuanian Children Games, organised by the National Olympic Committee of Lithuania (LNOC), has attracted a record number of participants with approximately 44,000 children involved.

It is the largest physical activity project for nursery children in the country and this year's edition saw 426 establishments organise sports festivals before the final phase where the governing body put on 10 major events.

The final events were based on different relay competitions as teams of three girls, three boys and two teachers competed in a series of sporting challenges designed to develop children's overall physical fitness.

"The number of participants, which grows every year, is not only encouraging but also testifies that we are working in the right direction," said Daina Gudzinevičiūtė, Sydney 2000 Olympic shooting champion and President of the LNOC.

"This year, as many as 44,000 children from all over Lithuania took part in the project's activities, not only trying out different forms of physical activity but also experiencing many good emotions.

"We are very grateful to the patron of the project First Lady Diana Nausėdienė for her sincere support and attention to the little ones.

"And, of course, to the teachers.

The final events saw average crowds of 600 as the project aims to instil a love of sport and its values into Lithuanian children ©LNOC

"Their work is invaluable."

During the festivals, participants, with the help of coaches, engaged in running, jumping, climbing, balance contests and playing games to train different movements.

The final events were held in city arenas and sports centres and were watched by an average of 600 spectators at each one.

The Lithuanian Children Games have been organised by the LNOC and the Republican Association of Preschool Physical Education Teachers (RIUKKPA) since 2014.

The project aims at not only introducing children to the physical activities that are attractive to them but to promote sport, socialising, and enhancing their health from an early age.

The project is partially funded by the Sports Support Fund administered by the Education Exchange Support Fund.