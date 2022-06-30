Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games have announced a partnership with construction engineering company Egis.

As part of the deal, Egis Group will assist Paris 2024 Organising Committee with programming, design, construction monitoring and commissioning of competition venues, including providing engineering consulting for strategic and operational management.

Egis is also set to help in the construction of the Athletes’ Village and the main media centres around various venues.

"Egis is delighted with this partnership with Paris 2024, a source of pride and enthusiasm for our teams who will once again be able to demonstrate, through their expertise and their commitment, that our group is indeed a major player in the design of major sports and cultural facilities," Laurent Germain, managing director of Egis Group, was quoted as saying by SB News.

"Our long experience in this area, enriched by expertise acquired in other areas such as performance halls, gives us the ability to anticipate all the technical and organisational issues that such an event may present."

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said that the partnership will add "a new dimension" for the Games.

[breaking news] 🎥 Envie d’en savoir plus sur notre partenariat avec @Paris2024 ? Pourquoi Egis ? Quels seront les enjeux et les défis à relever ?

📢 Laurent Germain, Directeur général du groupe Egis, et Tony Estanguet, Président de Paris 2024, nous répondent ! #paris2024 pic.twitter.com/6nOzah3Rqc — Egis (@egis) June 28, 2022

"The expertise of this French company in the field of major sports equipment makes it a key player to help develop all competition and non-competition venues, starting with the Olympic and Paralympic Village, and provide the best experience for athletes and spectators around the world," Estanguet said.

"Together, we will also take up the challenge of organising the first opening ceremony of the Games in the heart of the city, and know that we can count on the know-how of Egis to achieve this."

Egis played a huge role during the construction of stadiums in France during Euro 2016.

Other venues the company has worked on includes the Olembé sports complex in Yaoundé which hosted the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Paris La Défense Arena, home of rugby union club Racing 92 and Longchamp racecourse.