The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and Volleyball World have signed a nine-year deal with the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) which it is claimed will enhance the sport's commercial potential and help National Federations and athletes in the region.

"We are delighted to announce this landmark, three-party partnership between the FIVB, Volleyball World and the AVC," FIVB President Ary Graça said as the deal was signed at Smart Araneta Coliseum in metropolitan Manila, an arena which hosts the Volleyball Nations League pool in the Philippines.

"We will work hand in hand to secure the financial stability and sustainability of the Continental Confederation while providing the opportunities and resources to further boost the sport in Asia," Graça added.

"Volleyball has a longstanding and successful history in Asia but now, under the leadership of AVC President Rita Subowo and with the approval of the AVC Board of Administration, we have an opportunity to enter a new and brighter chapter for our sport."

The agreement includes involvement in the men's and women's AVC Asian Championships, Asian Club Continental Championships, Asian Beach Volleyball Championships, Asian Cup and other events.

The deal will see increased investment by the FIVB in the activities of its 65 members in Asia.

The agreement was signed alongside the Philippines hosting a Volleyball Nations League pool ©FIVB

This will be carried out through the Volleyball Empowerment Programme, an initiative designed to help the development of national teams across the world.

Volleyball World, the result of a commercial partnership between the FIVB and CVC Capital Partners, will invest directly in commercial rights and promote Asian events on its digital platforms, plus enhance marketing and other commercial opportunities to professionalise the administration of the sport in the region, it is promised.

"Over half of the world’s volleyball fans are in Asia, and we are excited to have an opportunity to further enhance the sport in such a key region," Volleyball World chief executive Finn Taylor said.

"This landmark partnership with the AVC is a symbol of volleyball’s continued growth and global appeal," Taylor added.

"Broadcast and digital engagement is at a record high for the sport and the AVC will be able to access and integrate into Volleyball World’s world-class digital infrastructure, ensuring broader media distribution by making content and events accessible on our TV and digital platforms."

AVC President Subowo said the accord underscored the AVC and FIVB's "joint commitment to realising the sport’s full potential in Asia."