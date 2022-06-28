Organisers have confirmed a series of events with only three weeks to go until the Łódź 2022 European Universities Games.

Conferences on topics like volunteering and dual career is scheduled to be held on July 18 and 19.

Athletes, officials, volunteers, National University Sport Association (NUSA) members, Łódź University representatives and other interested members can also take part in workshops on volunteerism, inclusion, healthy lifestyle, sustainability, social skills and leadership.

However, the Rectors’ Conference, which was due to be held from July 15 to 17, has been cancelled.

The Games, scheduled to be held between July 17 to 30, will have a grand Opening Ceremony on July 17.

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki and other event ambassadors such as Marcin Gortat, Euzebiusz Smolarek, Adam Kszczot and Kajetan Duszyński have all been invited for the Opening Ceremony at the Łódź, Atlas Arena.

Łódź 2022 organisers have planned a number of volunteering and leadership workshops with the European Universities Games set to start soon ©EUSA

Over 4500 participants from 400 European universities and 38 countries are expected to be involved at the European Universities Games.

Participants have also been asked to check their registration status with June 28 being the latest date before which individual entry forms should be submitted.

The first edition of the European Universities Games was held in 2012 in Cordoba in Spain with Łódź 2022 being the sixth edition.

Since Cordoba, Rotterdam held the event in 2014, Zagreb and Rijeka hosted in 2016 and Coimbra in 2018.

The 2020 edition in Belgrade was postponed and finally cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debrecen and Miskolc in Hungary is set to hold the 2024 Games.