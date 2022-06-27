Northern Ireland's swimming team has been dealt a blow in their preparations for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the country's only Olympic-sized pool has faced logistical issues.

The Aurora Aquatic and Leisure Complex in Bangor is currently only usable at 25 metres in length, compared to the 50 metres used for international competitions, due to problems with the movable floor.

Ards and North Down Council, which own and operate the pool that opened in 2013, said it was "aware of the defect with the moveable swimming pool floor" and special contractors had been appointed, with a repair date yet to be confirmed.

Nelson Lindsay, the coach of Paralympic champion Bethany Firth, said the faults meant athletes could not sufficiently train.

"The pacing is different between 25m and 50m pools, stroke counts are different," said Lindsay to BBC Radio Ulster.

"A 50m pool is more endurance orientated.

"You've fewer turns to give your body a little break on, so it's very different training in the two pools.

"We cannot hold a proper 25m competition in Aurora because that relies on the floors being raised on either side of the 25m pool and officials standing in it.

"The system put in place in Aurora, the raised floors are so flimsy that they bow in the middle and officials are standing with water halfway up their chins."

Bethany Firth is one of the Northern Irish swimmers affected ©Getty Images

Northern Ireland has also faced issues in gymnastics, with three of its athletes being banned from competing at the Games by the International Gymnastics Federation as they have competed for Ireland.

Defending men's pommel horse champion Rhys McClenaghan is to miss out alongside Ewan McAteer and Eamon Montgomery due to competing internationally for Ireland, with the FIG stating they would need to change allegiance to Britain to compete at Birmingham 2022.

The Good Friday Agreement - a peace treaty formed after the end of the conflict known as The Troubles - allows Northern Irish citizens to identify as Irish, British or both.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.