The Czech Ice Hockey Association has a new President, Alois Hadamczik.

Hadamczik is to succeed Tomas Kral, who was at the helm for 14 years.

Hadamczik was elected to the position after securing 31 of the 60 votes in the first round of voting.

Former national team players Jiri Slegl and Dominik Hasek, with 16 and 5 votes, respectively, finished second and third in the election.

"I want to thank you for your trust," Hadamczik said after the win.

"It is a great honour for me.

"Coming from a village, from Kravar, to get to the national team and to the President of the association...

"It is an honour and a great commitment.

"I will do everything I can to not disappoint your trust, to protect Czech hockey and make the right decisions.

"I have a lot of work and tasks ahead of me."

Sedmdesáté narozeniny slaví Alois Hadamczik, který byl v sobotu na konferenci ČSLH zvolen nově prezidentem Českého hokeje. Přejeme k významnému jubileu všechno nejlepší!https://t.co/u60nlB8Ne4 pic.twitter.com/T9VxAMNVzY — Český hokej (@czehockey) June 20, 2022

The new Executive Board also includes vice-presidents Petr Briza and Ales Pavlik.

Other members are Marek Chmiel, Jaromir Jagr, Daniel Sadil, Bedrich Scerban, Jiri Sindler, Jiri Slegr and Milan Vacke.

Hadamczik has been a coach in the lower leagues and worked his way up to lead Extraliga sides Vitkovice Ostrava, Ocelari Trinec and Sparta Prague.

He also had stints with the senior men’s national team and the men’s under-20 squad.

The 2006 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship silver medallist’s latest coaching gig was with the under-18 national team at the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship.