The 2025 and 2026 International Equestrian Federation (FEI) World Cup Finals have been awarded to Basel, Bordeaux and Fort Worth following the latest meeting of the FEI Board today.

During its two-day in-person discussion, it was decided that the Swiss city Basel would be named hosts for the 2025 Jumping World Cup Final, the Dressage World Cup Final and the Vaulting World Cup.

The FEI Driving World Cup in 2025 is scheduled to take place in Bordeaux, while the American city Fort Worth is set to welcome horses and riders for the 2026 Jumping World Cup and Dressage World Cup.

The 2024 FEI Endurance World Championships are scheduled to be held in Monpazier in France.

"Today the FEI Board made allocations until 2026 and, after some years of disruption due to COVID-19 and EHV-1, we have excellent sport to look forward to in the coming years," said FEI President Ingmar de Vos.

"We are delighted that Basel will host the FEI World Cup Finals in three disciplines in 2025.

"The last time Switzerland, which is home to the FEI, hosted the FEI Jumping World Cup was in 2010, the very year when Basel was created.

"Switzerland has never hosted an FEI Dressage and Vaulting World Cup Finals so it is a welcome development.

Basel is to host the 2025 Dressage World Cup ©Getty Images

"Since 2010, Basel has grown into a world class venue and we are confident that the FEI World Cup Finals 2025 will be organised at the highest level.

"The Jumping International de Bordeaux has held FEI Driving World Cup events for many years and hosted successful Finals in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

"We have no doubt that the 2025 Final will be organised with the traditional expertise and will attract the usual big crowd of cheerful fans.

"It is wonderful that the FEI Jumping World Cup Final and FEI Dressage World Cup 2026 will travel to the United States.

"With only two years to go until the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, excitement will be mounting and I'm convinced that it will be an event full of excellent sport, cheer and high energy."

Fort Worth is to host two World Cups in 2026 ©Getty Images

Porto Alegre is to hold the 2023 Jumping South American Championship for Under-25, Juniors, Pre-Juniors and Children from October 24 to 29; and the 2024 Jumping European Championship for Young Riders, Juniors and Children is to take place in Kronenberg in July of that year.

Lanaken and Opglabbeek-Sentower Park in Belgium are to hold the Jumping World Breeding Championship for Young Horses and Jumping European Championship for Ponies respectively in 2024.

Opglabbeek-Sentower Park is to hold the Dressage European Championship for Juniors and Children and Ponies in 2024 too.

St. Margarethen is to hold the 2024 Dressage European Championship Under-25 and Young Riders; Strzegom is to hold the 2024 Eventing European Championship for Young Riders and Juniors and the Eventing World Breeding Championship for Young Horses is set for Lion d'Angers in France.

Finally, Arborea in Italy is to hold the Endurance World Championship for Young Horses and Endurance European Championship for Young Riders and Juniors in September 2024.

Vaulting World Championship for Young Vaulters is set for Flyinge in Sweden from July 26 to 30 2023, while Bern is set to host the Vaulting European Championship for Juniors and Young Vaulters from July 15 to 21.