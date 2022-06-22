Loreto Santa Cruz has been appointed general manager of the Chilean Olympic Committee (COCH).

The former national team player in hockey is a qualified lawyer and boasts more than 25 years of experience in various sporting roles, according to the COCH.

Santa Cruz is further a director of Universidad Católica's triathlon branch, also competing for the institution as an age-group athlete.

As well as triathon, Santa Cruz has experience in golf administration.

Santa Cruz was appointed by the COCH Board of Directors as Chile gears up for one of the biggest years in its sporting history.

Capital Santiago is set to stage the Pan American Games and Parapan American Games next year, marking the first time Chile has staged the events.

Desde el CDUC felicitamos a Loreto Santa Cruz por su nuevo cargo como Gerenta General del Comité Olímpico de Chile 👏🏽.



Loreto es directora y deportista de la rama de Triatlón UC 🙌🏾 y aparte de ser triatleta, fue seleccionada nacional de Hockey Césped 🏑 pic.twitter.com/toYPDWYBOh — Universidad Católica (@lacatolicacl) June 17, 2022

The next edition of the Pan American Games is set to take place from October 20 to November 5 in 2023.

The Parapan American Games should follow from November 17 to 25.

Santiago 2023 promises to play a central role in Santa Cruz's early work as COCH general manager.

After that, at Paris 2024, Chile's delegation will seek to win a first Olympic medal since Fernando González's silver in the men's singles tennis event at Beijing 2008.