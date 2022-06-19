Counselling booths due to be set up at Asian Taekwondo Championships

Counselling booths are set to be installed at the upcoming 2022 Asian Taekwondo Championships in Chuncheon in South Korea after previous success at other events.

The competition is set to take place in the Gangwon capital from June 22 to 27.

The booths will offer sport psychology counselling for competitive state anxiety, test of performance strategy, and Conners' Adult ADHD Rating Scales assessments.

Training methods counselling is also due to be available with a functional movement screen test on offer to athletes.

The booths are scheduled to be open from June 23 to July 1 at the competition venue, the Hoban Gymnasium, and can be visited for free.

The Asian Taekwondo Union held counselling booths at previous events and plans to do so again at the Asian Taekwondo Championships ©ATU

Organisers are also planning to have the booths at the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships which are due to run parallel to the continental event from June 29 to July 7, also at the Hoban Gymnasium.

"As you are aware, we set up the counselling booths for taekwondo coaches and athletes at the Goyang 2022 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in April," read a statement from the Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU).

"Thanks to your active participation in the booths, we set up the booths again at the 2022 Asian Taekwondo Championships and Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships."

The ATU first trialled the booths at the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Kintex in Goyang from April 21 to 24 where sport psychology and training methods counselling was also on the programme.

It also offered pain management counselling for athletes and coaches, something that is not yet available for the upcoming competitions in Chuncheon.