Seventeen students have graduated from the Mauritius Olympic Committee's (MOC) advanced sport management course.

The one-year course is jointly offered by the MOC and Olympic Solidarity, an International Olympic Committee initiative which offers assistance to National Olympic Committees in areas such as keeping athletes at the heart of the Olympic Movement and ensuring good governance.

Its aim is to train sports leaders to ensure good governance and management within Mauritius' National Federations, with lessons provided free of charge by the MOC.

A formal ceremony was held for the 17 graduates from 2021-2022, attended by vice-president Richard Papie, secretary general Hedley Han and course directors Sanjaye Goboodun and Jacques Malié.

The graduates shared their experiences with the 20 students who are set to take the course in 2022-2023 at the ceremony.

Goboodun expressed hope that the course will benefit sport in Mauritius for years to come.

"I hope to see graduates in the sporting field to pass on their knowledge," he said.

"The Federations will therefore have to integrate these people so that they can apply what they have learned during the advanced sport management course.

"It is nice to see young people who have taken the course in the past, today at the head of the Federations and occupy other positions of responsibility within the Executive Committee."

Course director Sanjaye Goboodun said he hopes "to see graduates in the sporting field to pass on their knowledge" ©Getty Images

He also thanked the MOC for its support of the course.

"We are lucky, because in some countries you have to pay between €2,000 (£1,700/$2,100) and €3,000 (£2,600/$3,100) to take this course.

"A big thank you to the Olympic Committee for taking charge of everything and making all the materials available to the students so that the course takes place in the best conditions."

Twenty-six National Federations are affiliated to the MOC.

Mauritius was represented by eight athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Its only medal at the Games to date came courtesy of Bruno Julie in the men's bantamweight boxing competition at Beijing 2008.