Archana Girish Kamath feels her exclusion from India's Birmingham 2022 squad is unfair as she is adamant she deserves a place ©Getty Images

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TFFI) has been ordered by the High Court of Karnataka to postpone its selection of the women's team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, after an appeal from Archana Girish Kamath.

Kamath launched the petition after being excluded from a provisional squad despite featuring on a list submitted to the Sport Authority of India by the Selection Committee.

The 21-year-old pointed out that on May 31 the Committee had announced a five-member women's table tennis team, including herself, for the upcoming Games which was widely reported by the media.

She also claims that the TTFI had been in communication with her about preparations for the event and travel arrangements for it.

However, at a TTFI meeting, for which the minutes were published, the final selection was discussed and she found that the name of another player, Diya Parag Chitale, was in her place.

It has been alleged that Kamath was left out in line with the selection criteria which was followed, despite it being labelled as flawed by the TTFI itself.

The athlete also claimed that the TTFI failed to act upon the recommendation of the Selection Committee which was comprised of experts.

Kamath is the world number four women's doubles player alongside Manika Batra and claims that her performances at a national team selection trial in Bengaluru warranted a place on the team.

"I am saddened by the sudden decision of the Table Tennis Federation of India to exclude me from the Indian women's table tennis team selected for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, at Birmingham," said Kamath, as reported by The Bridge.

"I have proven myself time and again and my performance at the international level is not even considered."

Birmingham 2022 is set to take place from July 28 to August 8, with the table tennis tournaments being contested at the National Exhibition Centre.