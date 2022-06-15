Karjakin's manager says Russian chess grandmaster will not appeal his suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin will not challenge his suspension imposed by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), according to his manager Kirill Zangalis.

The decision means that Karjakin is guaranteed to miss the Candidates Tournament, due to be held from June 16 to July 4.

The competition is due to determine the challenger for this year’s World Chess Championships.

Zangalis told Russia's official state news agency TASS that it was "clear that discrimination against Russian athletes will continue" and that an "honestly selected athlete" will be unable to participate in the tournament.

"We, as Karjakin's team, see no point in wasting time, nerves and money, because we are one hundred per cent sure that we will not be able to win," Zangalis said.

"But we are sure that sport should remain out of politics, alas, this is not the case now."

Russian Karjakin was banned for six months in March after he publicly supported his nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

The FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission said that he had violated its Code of Ethics and gave him three weeks to appeal, which Karjakin did so but with little luck.

The Appeal Chamber of the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission ruled against Karjakin, meaning the sanction remained.

Karjakin previously told TASS that there were no guarantees at CAS and insisted the chances of success "are very small."

The Candidates Tournament is due to be held in August ©Getty Images

Born in Crimea, Karjakin represented Ukraine until 2009, when he switched allegiance to Russia, and he became the youngest grandmaster in history at 12 years and seven months.

Karjakin, whose list of titles include the 2015 World Cup as well as the Candidates Tournament and the World Blitz in 2016, received a state award from Russian President Vladimir Putin after he was suspended by the FIDE.

On March 16, the FIDE Council banned national teams of Russia and Belarus, who has been sanctioned for its role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, from its competitions.

The FIDE has allowed Belarusian and Russian players to compete under the governing body’s flag until December 31.

Russian Chess Federation (RCF) delegate Mikhail Kobalia is expected to question the suspension of athletes at the upcoming FIDE General Assembly in Chennai.

It is due to be held between August 7 and 8.

Kobalia was one of 43 elite Russian chess players to sign an open letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which protested the invasion of Ukraine and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Ian Nepomniachtchi, the most recent World Championship challenger, also signed the letter.

Alexander Grischuk and reigning Russian champion Nikita Vitiugov did not sign, but they have previously publicly condemned the war.