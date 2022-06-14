The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Executive Committee has approved various rule changes, including making it easier for Olympians to maintain their eligibility for other competitions.

In skeleton, any athlete who competed in the last Winter Olympics will be eligible to race in Continental Championships, World Cups and Intercontinental Cups so long as they ranked in at least five IBSF events on a minimum of three different tracks over the last 36 months.

For athletes who did not compete at the Olympics, they need to meet that criteria within the last 24 months.

Bobsleigh pilots will likewise have their qualification period extended from 24 to 36 months.

Another change will see the starting order for training at the Olympic Games determined at the first team captains meeting.

The new rules are subject to being finalised with the IBSF legal department ©Getty Images

In a change of language, National Federations are now charged with having the "duty and responsibility" to make sure all athletes adhere to helmet safety standards.

The IBSF Executive Committee gave the green light to a policy which means athletes' shoes can now be checked at any time to see that they are legal.

Shoes must be "commercially available" and can not be modified, in an effort to maintain fairness.

The IBSF noted that all wording in the new rules is preliminary and due to be finalised with its legal department in the coming weeks.

The final version of the 2022 rulebook will be published after this process.

You can read the full changes here.