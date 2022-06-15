New Zealand has announced a six-strong team for this year’s Para Cycling Road World Championships, due to be held in Baie-Comeau in Canada from August 11 to 14.

Three members of the team won medals for New Zealand at this event three years ago, including Eltje Malzbender, who won titles in both the time trial and road race, and competes in the T1 classification.

Sarah Ellington, who competes in the C2 classification, claimed a silver three years ago in the time trial, while Stephen Hills, who also competes in T2, won bronze in the road race at the previous edition.

The only hand cyclist on the team is Rory Mead, who competes in the H2 classification.

Mead, who lives in the United States, placed fifth in both the time trial and road race at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The squad is concluded by Nicole Murray, competing in the C5 classification, who won her first road racing gold medal in the Elzach World Cup last month, and Fraser Sharp, who competes in the C2 classification, and finished eighth in the time trial at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Sarah Ellington, who won a silver medal in the time trial three years ago, will be hoping for further success in Baie-Comeau ©Getty Images

"The selected Para cyclists are a proven group of elite Para athletes, with both strong past results and extremely promising current form," said Paralympics New Zealand chief executive Fiona Allan.

"We’re delighted they will represent New Zealand in just under two months."

The team’s coach Damian Wiseman added: "I’m really pleased with how we’re shaping up for Canada.

"The results we saw in the two World Cups indicate we have great systems in place.

"The team is showing the attitude, performance, and the progression to succeed at the World Championships."

At the previous edition in 2019, New Zealand finished seventh on the overall medals table, with a haul of three gold, two silver and a bronze medal.