South Korea and Japan picked up a gold and bronze medal each as team competitions continued at the Asian Fencing Championships in Seoul.

The day's two events both ended with the two nations taking up two-thirds of the podium places at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium.

In the men's épée, Kim Myeong-ki, Kweon Young-jun, Park Sang-young and Son Tae-jin of South Korea defeated Uzbekistan's Roman Aleksandrov, Fayzulla Alimov, Nodirbek Muminov and Javokhirbek Nurmatov to take the gold.

It was a particularly sweet victory for Kweon and Park, who both lost in the 2019 final at this competition.

Japan, whose team included Koki Kano, Akira Komata, Ryu Matsumoto, Masaru Yamada won the bronze after seeing off China.

The women's foil saw Japan become champions, as Sera Azuma, Komaki Kikuchi, Karin Miyawaki and Yuzuha Takeyama bested Cai Yuanting, Chen Qingyuan, Shi Yue and Wu Peilin of China.

In doing so, Azuma and Kikuchi won back-to-back titles at the Asian Championships after Japan also won in the gold medal in 2019, in Chiba, when this event was last held.

Chae Song-oh, Hong Hyo-jin, Hong Seo-in and Kim Ki-yeun of South Korea picked up the bronze medal after overcoming Singapore.

Tomorrow is the last day of the Asian Fencing Championships, the men's team foil and the women's team sabre scheduled.