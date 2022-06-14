The Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships are due to be held for the first time in three years when action gets underway tomorrow in Qatar.

The ninth edition of the event will take place at the Aspire Academy Dome in Doha, with men's and women's senior competitions to be contested.

It will serve as a qualifying event for the World Gymnastics Championships, due to be held in Liverpool from October 29 to November 6.

Day one should see the men's floor exercise, pommel horse and rings plus women's vault and uneven bars take place in the all-around competitions.

On the second day, the men's vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar and women's balance beam and floor exercise events should unfold.

Team and all-around finals will also serve as qualifications for the apparatus finals, which will be held on days three and four.

Part of the training of the teams participating in the Ninth Asian Artistic #Gymnastics Championships for men and women Qatar - #Doha pic.twitter.com/kjO9g8nKLD — Qatar Gymnastics Federation (@Qatargym) June 13, 2022

At the last Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, held in Ulaanbaatar in 2019, China dominated the medals table with 18 podium finishes, including 10 gold medals.

China are also well clear in the all-time table with 132 medals, almost double the amount of second-placed Japan.

The event is scheduled to draw to a close on Saturday (June 18).