Camille Serme of France has announced her immediate retirement from professional squash following a lengthy achilles injury.

The current world number thirteen shared the news at a media conference this morning.

After making her Professional Squash Association (PSA) debut in 2005, Serme won her first title at the 2007 Santiago Open.

She went on to win 15 PSA titles in total, playing in 162 tournaments, becoming the most decorated female French player of all time.

This included two triumphs at the Tournament of Champions, the second of which was her last major silverware in 2020, and success in the US Open.

The 33-year-old reached a career-high second in the PSA World Tour rankings in February 2017, while also spending an unbroken eight and a half year spell in the top 10 until April 2022.

In team squash, Serme helped France to win the European Team Squash Championships for the first time in 2019.

On top of her PSA victories, there was a gold medal at the World Games in 2017, when she beat Hong Kong’s Joey Chan in Wrocław.

"First, I want to thank my coach, Philippe. Knowing me since I was seven years old, he became more than a coach," Serme said.

"He was a manager, a confidant and a true friend. Someone I worked with, I travelled with, I shared the worst and the best times with.

"We’ve been through a lot but we stuck together until the end and that’s what I’m most proud of.

"Then I want to thank my family, my parents, my brother and his wife, my uncle and my cousins.

"They always supported me, no matter what, and they loved me, no matter what, and that’s what I needed the most to be able to feel good on court, so thank you for that.

"I want to thank my friends as well, from squash or not, you’ve been amazing.

"Thanks to the girls from the French team and the whole team I trained with in Creteil. It is thanks to you that I pushed myself and I improved to become world number two, merci!

"Off we go to a new adventure."