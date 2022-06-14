Dame Flora Duffy won Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold medal in Tokyo ©Getty Images

Reigning women's triathlon champion Dame Flora Duffy has been selected for Bermuda's team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

The 34-year-old is one of 17 athletes set to represent the nation at the upcoming event, a sizeable increase on the eight athletes that they had at Gold Coast 2018.

Dame Flora became Bermuda's first female Commonwealth gold medallist after a comprehensive victory in the women's sprint triathlon in Australia four years ago. 

Since then, she also earned the territory its first-ever Olympic gold medal and second medal ever after another win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 

Bermuda is set to have athletes competing across five different sports in Birmingham. 

Scheduled to race alongside Dame Flora in the women's triathlon will be Erica Hawley, while Tyler Butterfield and Tyler Smith are set to go in the men's competition.


Caitlin Conyers, Kaden Hopkins, Nicholas Narraway and Conor White will make up a youthful cycling team for the nation, and Emma Harvey, Madelyn Moore and Jack Harvey will be turning out for Bermuda in the aquatics disciplines.

Its biggest contingent will be in athletics, with Caitlyn Bobb, Tiara DeRosa, Sakari Famous, Dage Minors and Jah’ Nhai Perinchief all selected, while Emma Keane is due to be the island's sole competitor in squash.

"It is always an honour representing Bermuda at any significant sporting event, but there is something special about a major games event such as the Commonwealths," Butterfield told Bernews.

"It is such a privilege and honour to race under the Bermuda flag and wear the Bermuda uniform."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.