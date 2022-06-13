Olympic champions Anders Mol and Christian Sørum of Norway and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan of Qatar finished their pools unbeaten on the fourth day of the Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome.

Mol and Sørum had no issue claiming their third victory, beating Noé Aravena and Vicente Droguett of Chile 21-13, 21-18.

Also topping their pool were Younousse and Tijan, who won 21-17, 21-16 against Youssef Krou and Arnaud Gauthier-Rat of France.

Brazilian top-ranked duo Andre Loyola and George Wanderley claimed a victory in straight sets for the first time in Rome by beating Latvians Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins 21-15, 21-16.

Two major upsets occurred in the men's competition as the Dutch world number four pairing Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen lost in three sets to Estonians Kusti Nolvak and Mart Tissaar 21-16, 12-21, 15-12, meaning they finished second in their pool.

Australian world number seven pair Christopher McHugh and Paul Burnett lost 21-19, 21-18 to Germany's Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler, who topped their pool.

Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes continued their good form with a third win today ©Getty Images

Brouwer and Meeuwsen are into the round of 32 despite the shock loss, as are McHugh and Burnett, who finished their pool in third.

Defending world champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes from Canada finished the women's pool stage unbeaten by defeating Chantal Laboureur and Sarah Schulz of Germany 25-23, 21-19.

Brazilian world number six pairing Rebecca and Talita finished their pool unbeaten as well by beating Emily Day and Emily Stockman from the United States 21-13, 18-21, 15-7.

The big shock on the women's side saw Australian Olympic silver medallists Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar lose their last pool match 16-21, 21-19, 15-6 against Americans Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil.

Both of those pairs are through to the round of 32.