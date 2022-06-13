The International Cycling Union (UCI) and Warner Bros. Discovery have extended their partnership concerning the Mountain Bike World Cup, with an eight-year agreement in place to broadcast the event.

Discovery Sport Events is to work with Enduro Sports Organisation to deliver deliver the organisation, media production and broadcast, promotion and commercialisation of the Mountain Bike World Cup between 2023 and 2030.

"I am elated by our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, which will take our UCI Mountain Bike World Cup to the next level," said UCI President David Lappartient.

"Discovery Sports Events has already worked wonders with track cycling - thanks to the innovative UCI Track Champions League - and I know that the exciting discipline of mountain bike will also benefit from their expertise, their in-depth understanding of the expectations of athletes and fans, and the increased exposure that this partnership will bring.

"Mountain bike will get the impetus it deserves as we work together for the future of this vast and varied discipline."

Eurosport is one of the main channels under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella ©Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery already showcases more than 200 professional cycling events each year across road, track, BMX, cyclo-cross, mountain bike and Olympic disciplines on its channels Eurosport, GCN+, GCN, EMBN and GMBN, the discovery+ streaming service and more platforms.

Previously, Discovery Sports Events partnered with the UCI to broadcast the first edition of the UCI Track Champions League, launched last year.

This year's Mountain Bike World Cup features events in France, Brazil, Germany, the Czech Republic, Britain, Austria, Switzerland, Andorra, Canada, the United States and Italy.