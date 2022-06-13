Birmingham 2022 organisers have reportedly struggled to recruit enough volunteers ©Getty Images

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games organisers are reportedly facing a shortage of volunteers for the event, with around 5,000 roles said to be unfilled. 

The BBC said that the British army may have to be drafted in for support, with fewer than 50 days to go until the Games get underway. 

Security, catering and cleaning are the sectors currently most in need of greater engagement, it has been said.

Although a mass recruitment operation has taken place across Birmingham for the roughly 50,000 staff that are thought to be needed, organisers have reportedly so far failed to reach their target.

As part of the recruitment drive, leaflets have been put through doors of residents in the West Midlands region.

Birmingham 2022 has also agreed to several partnerships, including with GMS Group, that offer career skills and opportunities after the Games, in the hope of attracting more volunteers.


"Up to 5,000 roles are still to be put in place," chief executive of the Organising Committee Ian Reid told the BBC.

"We're seeing a huge uptick of the back off the marketing campaign but there is still a lot of recruitment to be done over the next few weeks."

Military personnel were previously used at the London 2012 Olympic Games as additional security.

In April, Birmingham 2022 director of workforce and volunteering Andrew Newman said that "25,000 or so people" had been interviewed for volunteering roles after 42,000 had completed the application process.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are due to take place from July 28 to August 8.

insidethegames has contacted Birmingham 2022 for comment.