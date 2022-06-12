World champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain claimed their places at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after victories in India's national selection trials.

Zareen and Borgohain strolled to unanimous 7-0 decision wins over Minakshi and Pooja Rani in the women's under-50 kilograms and under-70kg divisions, respectively, at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium.

Their victories came at the end of a three-day event in New Delhi which brought together India's best women's boxers.

"It was very difficult for me to get back to my competitive zone because I had not trained since the World Championships," Zareen said, per Olympics.com.

"I only started the training on June 3 and had to get fit again in just three days.

"I didn’t even manage 50 per cent of my World Championships performance here and still have to work on my strength, speed and power in this weight category."

Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Zareen was India's lone gold medallist at this year's World Championships in Istanbul, and one of three podium finishers from the country.

Completing India's women's team for Birmingham are two-time world youth champion Nitu at under-48kg and Asian Championships bronze medallist Jaismine at under-60kg.

Jaismine beat Parveen Hooda, a bronze medallist at the Istanbul World Championships, in the final.

Indian boxers have won 37 medals in Commonwealth Games history, nine of which came at Gold Coast 2018.

Boxing action at Birmingham 2022 starts on July 29, the day after the Opening Ceremony, and is due to conclude on August 7, the day before the Closing Ceremony.