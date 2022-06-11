Improvements to the Milano Hockey Arena, which is due to host ice hockey matches during the 2026 Winter Olympics, has been delayed following the launch of a legal appeal.

Italian newspaper Il Giorno reports that the Institute of The Sisters of Reparation, a Roman Catholic order located close to the facility, notified the local municipality that it had produced a writ of summons before the Court of Milan on April 5 to prevent construction work on the venue formerly known as Palasharp.

The Sisters of Reparation is objecting to the upgrading of the venue.

It is claimed that the refreshed facility and construction work associated with it would encroach on the institute and break rules regarding legal noise limits.

The civil cases’ first hearing has been set for October 4, per Il Giorno, meaning construction work on the Milano Hockey Arena is expected to be delayed by at least four months.

Ice hockey matches are scheduled to be split between the PalaItalia Santa Giulia and the Milano Hockey Arena ©Getty Images

Italian venue operator Forumnet was selected to operate the venue, which will have capacity of 8,200 people if the renovation work is completed.

The Milano Hockey Arena is anticipated to be the secondary ice hockey arena for Milan Cortina 2026, with the new PalaItalia Santa Giulia set to act as the main facility and stage finals.

February 6 and 22 in 2026 is the window for the next edition of the Winter Olympics.

The Milano Hockey Arena is also due to hold ice hockey games once the Winter Paralympics begin.