IBA Athletes' Committee meets for first time since new members inducted

The International Boxing Association (IBA) Athletes' Committee met for the first time since new members were elected in May, including chair Lovlina Borgohain of India, following the men's and women's World Boxing Championships.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Borgohain is joined by compatriot and vice-chair Shiva Thapa, Eswatini's Thabiso Selby Dlamini, Morocco's Oumayama Bel Ahbib, Abner Teixeira of Brazil, Samoan Ato Faoagali, Australia's Caitlin Parker, Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine and Irma Testa of Italy on the panel.

"It is a great honour to be elected to this position of responsibility," said Olympic bronze medallist Teixeira.

"We have a lot to accomplish to ensure that there is a stable future for the athletes.

"I look forward to working closely with other members of the Athletes' Committee and the IBA Board of Directors to inspire young athletes and fans around the world."

The group discussed the proposed IBA competitions calendar for 2023-2024 and the Olympic Ranking System that is designed to give boxers from each confederation an equal opportunity to qualify for Paris 2024.

"Participation of the athletes in boxing development is crucial for us," said IBA President Umar Kremlev.

"I ask you to promote your ideas because the direct communication with athletes and coaches is the most important thing."

The responsibilities of the new members include providing a forum for IBA to communicate information regarding programs and policies, ensuring that the view and opinions of boxers will be heard and considered within IBA, notably in the context of the ongoing reforms, and supporting IBA's mission to develop and promote the sport of boxing worldwide.

"It is one of our key priorities to ensure that the voices of the athletes are always heard, especially when new programs and policies are being considered," said István Kovács.

"Athletes are the reason why IBA exists and promotes boxing worldwide.

"We will incorporate all the valuable insight that we received today before submitting the new event calendar and ranking system to the IBA Board of Directors."