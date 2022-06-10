Tommy Macias, who won silver at the 2021 World Judo Championships, has quit the sport after disagreements with the National Federation.

The 2019 European champion posted a farewell message on social media platform Instagram that there was "controversy" between him and the Swedish Judo Federation.

In an interview with Swedish broadcaster Sveriges Television (SVT) Sport, he said that he felt he was not fairly treated after attempting to find greater financial support and to have more freedom in his educational studies.

"The union sets unreasonable conditions," the 29-year-old commented.

"I basically have judo as a hobby.

"I have to be able to support the family and I can not do that with judo.

"They want me to be a full-time professional, but they do not give me a professional salary."

Macias insisted that he is unlikely to make a comeback on the world tour, but he may participate at the Swedish Championships in the future.

"It's a shame, because I feel in good shape and have good development potential.

"But I and the union do not share the same vision about my career."

The difference in opinion is clear as Robert Eriksson, the national team manager of the Swedish federation, disagreed with Macias' view.

"He has his picture of it all, he has to stand for it," Eriksson said, according to SVT Sport.

"From our side, he has our full support.

"We have offered him what we have.

"We have limited resources and no opportunity to pay salaries in that way.

"He also has great freedom over his training."

Nevertheless, Eriksson has wished his former athlete well for the future.

"I am sure that the experiences he has with him from these years, will give him a good start on his future projects and I wish him and his family all the best in the future," Robert Eriksson said, according to JudoInside.

Macias competed in the under-73 kilograms weight class during his career.

He reached the round of 16 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and secured three European Championships bronze medals.

Macias posted on Instagram that judo was one the "greatest chapters" in his life.