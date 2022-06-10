Tammara Thibeault, in red, is the only Commonwealth Games medallist in the Canadian boxing team ©Getty Images

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Tammara Thibeault is the headlining athlete in the six-member Canadian boxing team for Birmingham 2022.

The reigning middleweight world champion finished third at Gold Coast 2018 and is the only boxer on the team to have competed four years ago.

Thibeault also claimed gold at the 2022 American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Continental Championships and came fifth on her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Thibeault is due to compete in the women’s under-75 kilograms event as AMBC Continental Championships bronze medallist Priyanka Dhillon is expected to take on the women’s under-48kg competition.

Olympian Wyatt Sanford is due to represent his country again in the men’s under-63.5kg category.

Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh, Keven Beausejour and Jerome Feujio complete the roster with the athletes expected to participate in the men’s under-57kg, under-80kg and over-92kg divisions, respectively.

Each of male athletes won bronze at the latest edition of the AMBC Continental Championships.

The selection of the athletes was based off their results at Tokyo 2020 and the AMBC Continental Championships.

"There are few big multi-sport games opportunities in an athlete’s pathway to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," Roy Halpin, the executive director of Boxing Canada, said.

Wyatt Sanford represented Canada at Tokyo 2020, where he lost in the first round ©Getty Images
Wyatt Sanford represented Canada at Tokyo 2020, where he lost in the first round ©Getty Images

"Birmingham’s 2022 Commonwealth Games are a great showcase to launch their preparation moving forward.

"Boxing Canada is confident in our team’s successes and wish the team all the best in their quest for gold."

Boxing Canada has undergone a turbulent last few weeks after Daniel Trépanier quit as high-performance director following allegations he oversaw serious safeguarding and culture failures.

More than 230 former and current boxers signed an open letter demanding for Trépanier’s resignation.

The International Boxing Association Board of Directors approved an investigation into the matter and opened a disciplinary procedure against Boxing Canada last month.

It is alleged that homophobic and sexual comments were common inside the high-performance programme, athletes were forced to fight with concussion symptoms and favouritism regularly impacted team selection.

Canada’s boxers are due to enter the Birmingham 2022 ring at the NEC Hall 9, with the boxing tournament planned to be held from July 29 to August 7.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as a whole are due to take place between July 28 and August 8.