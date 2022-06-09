Aggreko, the official modular energy solutions supporter for Birmingham 2022, is set to provide new generators it is claimed will ensure the event meets its goal of being the most sustainable Commonwealth Games ever.

More than 120 items of Aggreko kit have been tailored for Birmingham 2022, with organisers paying particular attention to how the event is powered.

Birmingham 2022 is also planning to use the existing infrastructure at venues so that there is less dependency on additional generators.

However, in the circumstances that temporary generators are needed, the fleet of equipment includes 117 of Aggreko’s latest Stage V generators, which range from 30 kilovolt-ampere to 600kVa and are primarily run on hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Aggreko claims that the Stage V engines reduce the emission of nitrogen oxides, carbon dioxide and other harmful particulates, as well as provide greater efficiency in comparison to traditional generators.

The company also insists the acoustic design of the equipment means that the noise of the generators is diminished, and that a large, constantly operating generator is better being replaced with a collection of smaller generators which can be powered up and down automatically based on a site’s demand.

Aggreko will supply several 300kVa batteries to support this generator set-up and a specialist Y-Cube energy storage battery will be utilised in the fleet depot centre at the University of Birmingham to power the Games’ electric vehicles.

Both the generators and batteries will help save fuel and reduce emissions, it is claimed.

Stage V generators will be used at Birmingham 2022 to reduce harmful emissions ©Aggreko

Solar power is also anticipated to be gathered at Victoria Park.

"While Aggreko is well-versed in the planning of temporary power for large-scale global events, we always strive to improve on every project we take on," Robert Wells, the managing director of event solutions at Aggreko, said.

"As such, the entire business is whole-heartedly committed to its responsibility as modular energy solutions supporter, and its impact on the environment in 2022 and beyond.

"The sustainability conversation has of course been ongoing for some time, but now our latest Greener Upgrades programme enables us to easily advise customers on the small changes they can make to reduce harmful emissions and the use of fuel.

"For the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games this means it can work to its goal of leaving a carbon neutral legacy, which we are incredibly proud to support."

Aggreko is responsible for planning the temporary energy framework for each of the 15 venues set to be used for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, including the Alexander Stadium and regional parks in Warwick and Sutton.

The mobile modular power supplier is also expected to power other sites such as the Athletes’ Villages in Birmingham and Warwick.

"As a client we have been receptive and encouraged Aggreko to avail of innovation in power generation and to rethink established paradigms in this area," James Eade, head of energy for Birmingham 2022, added.

"Collectively we have worked hard to ensure that nearly all the venues display some element of new technology or techniques."