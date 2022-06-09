South Korean capital Seoul is the backdrop for the Asian Fencing Championships, with women's épée and men's sabre contests due to raise the curtain tomorrow.

The host nation won five fencing medals at last year's delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics and will have high hopes in both of tomorrow's tournaments.

South Korea won men's team sabre gold in the Japanese capital and all four team members are on the entry list at the SK Handball Gym.

That includes reigning individual world and Asian champion Oh Sang-uk and solo Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Kim Jung-hwan.

South Korea also won the women's team épée silver medal at Tokyo 2020 and again all four fencers from that side are on the entry list.

Two of them, Choi In-jeong and Kang Young-mi, were individual bronze medallists at the last Asian Championships staged in 2019 in Chiba in Japan.

Choi In-jeong is in a strong South Korean women's épée line-up ©Getty Images

A Chinese team is due to compete in Seoul, but it does not include Olympic épée champion Sun Yiwen or world silver medallist Lin Sheng.

Vivian Kong Man Wai, winner of a world bronze medal for Hong Kong in 2019, is on the women's épée entry list.

The Asian Championships are due to last six days in all, concluding next Wednesday (June 15).

Men's and women's individual and team foil, sabre and épée champions are due to be crowned.

South Korea led the medal standings at the 2019 Asian Championships, with 13 in total and five gold.

Athletes from more than 20 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, are due to compete in Seoul this time around.