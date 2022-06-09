Paul Fitzgerald has been appointed as the new head of the World Para Athletics.

Fitzgerald is due to take up the new role on June 15, following four years at European football body UEFA where he operated as mobility coordinator.

"I am extremely excited to begin this role in service of the World Para Athletics community," Fitzgerald said.

"It is an honour to have the faith of the International Paralympic Committee leadership and I look forward to their continued support as World Para Athletics continues to grow and forge a new and exciting path into the future.

"While we aim to continue building on the successes of the past, I trust that all stakeholders who share the athlete focused values of courage, determination, inspiration and equality will work in collaboration with our team to improve access and opportunities for all."

After completing a master's degree in sports management from the University of Southern Mississippi, Fitzgerald joined the United States Fencing Association where he served as international programmes and national team manager.

Paul Fitzgerald was a member of the Baku 2015 European Games Organising Committee ©Getty Images

In this position Fitzgerald worked closely with Paralympic and Olympic athletes.

Fitzgerald has also acted as a consultant to US Paralympics - a subdivision of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee - and was a member of the Organising Committees of the Baku 2015 European Games and the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"Paul Fitzgerald has an extensive background in major events and across multiple sports, having worked at three Olympic and Paralympic Games, one Commonwealth Games and many world and continental championships," Christian Holtz, the managing director of World Para Sports, said.

"His experience in leadership positions in sport federations will be a great asset to World Para Athletics in an important and exciting phase for the organisation and the sport.

"I look forward to welcoming him to the team.”