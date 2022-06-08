Team England's kit for Birmingham 2022 uses red and white as its core colours ©Team England

Team England has unveiled the kit its athletes will wear for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The clothing, which was produced by international sportswear brand Kukri, is said to be inspired by the host city with 23 athletes from a variety of sports and Team England President Denise Lewis providing an input.

This was to ensure a range of needs and preferences were gathered to ensure it was suitable for the multi-sport event.

"When you line up to go on the pitch with your nation’s colour on, it’s the bit that we’re proud of that unites us together, I’m super proud of it," Abi Burton, a rugby sevens player who was involved in the kit panel, remarked.

"We were all sent a sketch book to look at the colours and the design, which was for us to then be creative."

The kit was made with the core colouring of red and white - the two main colours associated to the nation - with the St George’s cross being used subtly for the first time.

The cross is also a reference to "The Cube", a building located in Birmingham which features several shapes on its exterior.

Para cyclist Sophie Unwin, Para lawn bowler Craig Bowler, hockey player James Gall and weightlifter Cyrille Tchatchet II all took part in the kit launch.

"We know the whole nation will be right behind Team England at the home Games this summer, and it is paramount that our incredible athletes have a kit to match the occasion," Mark England, the Chef de Mission for Team England, said.

"We were delighted to collaborate with Kukri to provide a kit that embraces Birmingham’s heritage and traditions, while providing our athletes with the highest quality apparel as they endeavour to 'Bring It Home'."