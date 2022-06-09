Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark participated in the Royal Run, a long-distant running event organised by the Danish Gymnastic and Sports Associations (DGI) and the Danish Sports Confederation (DIF).

Crown Prince Frederik, who resigned as an International Olympic Committee member to focus on his duties in Denmark, was among those to run for one mile in Aalborg and five kilometres in Aarhus.

Crown Princess Mary raced for a mile in Kolding as well as an additional five kilometres in Næstved.

Their children also took part with all four taking on the one mile run in Copenhagen before Prince Christian and Princess Josephine tackled a five-kilometre challenge.

Prince Christian also ran in the 10-kilometre race alongside Crown Prince Frederik and his brother Prince Vincent.

Crown Prince Frederik was left stunned as 16-year-old Prince Christian crossed the finish line in front.

"I had expected to be able to pick him up in the last three kilometres," Crown Prince Frederik said following the 10km run.

The monarch added that he was proud Prince Vincent, 11, had the "courage" to take part.

"It gives some confidence and a basic understanding that one can move and accomplish more than one might just think," he commented.

"On the whole, it's great that so many are throwing themselves into this."

Crown Prince Frederik launched the Royal Run in 2018 and is part of the DIF’s and DGI’s "Move for Life" vision which aims to make the country the most active sports nation.

This year’s event saw almost 92,000 participants register, a substantial increase form the 82,319 that registered in 2019.

The Royal Run is scheduled to be held again next year.

"The ball has been given up, and we seize it and continue the work of making Denmark the world's most sports-active nation," Morten Mølholm Hansen, the chief executive of the DIF, said.

"Thank you to the Crown Prince for starting a movement with this fantastic day."