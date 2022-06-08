The People's Support Foundation (PSF) has become an official supporter of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF).

The non-profit PSF, which is registered in Switzerland, seeks to strengthen the promotion of sports for people with disabilities and is said to share the IWBF's vision for transforming lives through sport.

"This is our first collaboration with IWBF," PSF chairman Fabian Teichmann said.

"The beauty of this sport and its teamwork that unites people gives us confidence that wheelchair basketball allows people with disabilities to achieve excellent results and develop their best qualities not only in sports, but in our society.

"We are very pleased to start our cooperation."

The two organisations will work together to use wheelchair basketball as a means of breaking down barriers, according to the IWBF.

"It’s fantastic to have formed this partnership with the People’s Support Foundation for what we hope can be the start of a budding cooperation," IWBF President Ulf Mehrens added.

"We believe the synergies of their mission and our sport provide the perfect foundation to support people with disabilities at all levels.

"We’re excited to see what a difference we can make together."