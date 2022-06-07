Detained women's basketball player Brittney Griner can now speak to other Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) players back home, after an email account was set up by her agent.

Griner has been able to receive the electronic messages by having them printed out and delivered in bundles by her lawyer, once Russian officials have vetted them.

The two-time Olympic champion cannot directly access the account, so has been responding with either written responses on paper that her lawyers then photograph, or by dictating the response.

Alongside this method, there has also been a hand-written letter sent to the Phoenix Mercury player by fellow athlete Diana Taurasi.

Her agent has said that the letters have served as a way for the 31-year-old to stay connected to everyone.

Griner has now been detained for 105 days, after vape cartridges containing cannabis oils were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow by Russian authorities.

Her lawyer Alexander Boykov confirmed that the pre-trial detention had been extended by one month, but that he was optimistic that a trial could take place soon.

The Biden administration said last month that she was wrongfully detained.

Also a WNBA champion in 2014, Griner won gold medals with US Olympic basketball team at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.